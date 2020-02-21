Holders of the Heritage Malta Student Passport Visa are invited to visit free of charge the agency’s conservation laboratories at Bighi, Kalkara, on Monday.

There will be four sessions available at 9am, 10am, 11am and noon. A maximum of 10 students can join each session.

Participating students will visit the various sections of Heritage Malta’s Conservation Division, which provides preventive conservation, restoration and scientific diagnostic services to its museums and sites. It deals with paintings, polychrome sculpture, wood, textiles, paper, and glass, metal, stone and ceramic objects.

The Student Passport Visa is given to students after they collect 10 stamps in their passport by visiting 10 different Heritage Malta sites and museums.

The event is open exclusively to Heritage Malta Student Passport Visa holders. Those wishing to attend need to book in advance. Tickets are on a first-come, first-served basis from all Heritage Malta sites and museums. No tickets will be issued on site and admission is subject to presenting pre-issued tickets, together with the Heritage Malta Passport and Visa. An adult may accompany each student for this event. For more information, e-mail passport@heritagemalta.org.