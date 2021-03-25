In the run-up to World Book Day, which will be celebrated from April 19 to 23, the National Literacy Agency, through its Literacy and Information Support Unit, is organising two competitions for middle and secondary school students.

Competition for pupils in Years 7 or 8

Pupils in Year 7 or Year 8 are invited to take part in a ‘Create book cover’ competition to design an original cover for a book of their choice.

The book cover may be drawn, printed or crafted in any way they like. The competition judges will take into consideration the creativity used both in the design, as well as in the materials and method/s used to make the book cover.

The book cover should be A4 size, and besides the title and author, it should also include an interesting summary and a short author biography.

Each student can present only one entry.

The student’s name and surname, class, year group and school details should be written on the back of the book cover.

Competition for students in Years 9, 10 or 11

Students in Years 9, 10 or 11 are invited to take part in a competition called ‘Create a scene from a book in a jar’.

Participants are required to create a scene from a book of their choice in a jar. The scene may be crafted in any way they deem fit.

The actual jars are not to be submitted to the National Literacy Agency offices.

The competition judges will take into consideration the creativity used both in the design, as well as in the materials and method/s used to make it.

The students must submit not less than four photos showing them working on the different stages of preparing the submission, including one of the finished product. These may be sent either as four separate photos or printed together in colour on an A4 sheet.

The student’s name and surname, class, and school, the name of the book from where the scene was taken, and the name of its author, should be written on the back of the photo/s.

A National Literacy Agency Parents’/Guardians’ Consent Form is to be filled in and sent with the photos.

Each student can present only one entry.

Prizes will be awarded to the best three entries in every year group. Several consolation prizes will also be awarded.

All entries are to be sent by hand or by post. The envelopes should be labelled ‘World Book Day Competition’ and should reach the National Literacy Agency at the National Curriculum Centre, Joseph Abela Scolaro Street, Ħamrun, by Tuesday, March 30.

For queries, e-mail michelle.vella@ilearn.edu.mt or call 2598 3306.