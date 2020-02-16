During a recent visit to Marquis Nicholas de Piro’s 16th-century house museum, Casa Rocca Piccola, in Valletta, accompanied by our teacher Martin Azzopardi and LSA Karen Vella, we encountered Kiku – the blue and gold macaw parrot who forms part of the noble household. In fact, one cannot visit Casa Rocca Piccola and not fall in love with Kiku.

Marquis de Piro told us that besides being a family pet Kiku is also a very-well-trained and intelligent parrot that likes to socialise with people and befriend the many tourists who visit his home.

Kiku is growing pretty big. Its body length can reach nearly three feet and its wing span can stretch up to four feet. We enjoyed feeding him peanuts and we were amazed to see how quickly he cracked open the nuts with his strong beak.

These birds eat a wide variety of nuts, seeds, fruit, leaves and flowers, but foods such as chocolate, cherries, avocado, and caffeine are poisonous to them.

Blue and yellow macaws are pretty loud birds and make lots of screeching noises. In fact, they are considered to be talking birds and we were fascinated to hear Kiku mimic human speech. Actually these birds do not really talk, but make the same sounds as, and repeat human words.

Following our encounter with Kiku, we and other students from our school conducted some research at home about macaw birds.

The scientific name of the blue and yellow macaw parrot is Ara ararauna. It is distinguished by its beautiful bright yellow and blue feathers. Its wings and tail are blue, while the under parts are yellow. It has a green forehead, a white face, and a black beak.

We found out that in the wild, they help promote forest growth by dropping and spreading seeds throughout the forest while eating. Macaw chicks stay with their parents for around one year and they can live up to 80 years of age.

The natural habitat for the blue and yellow macaw is the South America rainforest, mostly in the continent’s northern countries where the weather is warm. Native populations of the bird are found in Brazil, Venezuela, Peru, Bolivia and Paraguay. In the wild, they live in large flocks of around 100 birds.

The authors are students from St Margaret College Senior Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua.