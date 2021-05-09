A group of Form 3 science students at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, recently took part in a project about the Chinese porcelain polychrome technique and the symbolism of flowers on porcelain. The project was related to the science study unit about metals and non-metals.

Their senior science teacher, Martin Azzopardi, commented: “It is essential that students learn to apply science knowledge to everyday life. In doing so, science becomes fun and meaningful, otherwise it remains abstract to our students. The aim of the Science China Corner is to help our science students understand scientific concepts through Chinese culture, science and technology.”

The porcelain polychrome technique started in China in the early Ming dynasty (AD1368 to 1644) and the colours used derived from metallic ores, including iron, manganese, cobalt and copper. Chinese potters and designers became experts of the polychrome technique and then the Japanese imitated the Chinese in creating the so-called fine and exclusive Nabeshima porcelains during the Edo period. It was in the 18th century that Europeans also managed to imitate the sophisticated and fine Chinese porcelain polychrome technique.

In the Chinese polychrome technique a huge variety of motifs decorate Chinese porcelain and the flower motifs are very popular, mostly peonies, jasmine, chrysanthemums and other flowers. Flower motifs have been the popular since the Song Dynasty (AD960-1279) but the 18th-century porcelains became very famous for their beautiful and delicate coloured flower motifs. Symbolism has played a very important role in artwork throughout Chinese history and during the project the students also learnt about the different meanings of some of the main flower motifs.

At the end of this project, the students were given the task of drawing their own porcelain polychrome design in class to express their sense of creativity.

Azzopardi thanked the Malta China Cultural Centre and the China Embassy in Malta for their help and support in the project.