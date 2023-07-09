Students who produced a video showing themselves trashing classrooms and setting fire to bins have now produced a new one, this time portraying their school in a positive light.

The 30-second video compilation of clips uploaded last month by St Ignatius College secondary students showed them rampaging through the school, posing in empty classrooms with masks and even shaving a pupil’s head in the bathroom.

The new video, spanning roughly two minutes, shows school life at the secondary school through both photography and videography to the sound of music in the background.

The footage was recorded by St Ignatius Secondary students

Using some basic cinematic techniques such as tilts, pans and zooms, the video follows various aspects of what students experience during their time on campus, from art lessons to chess tournaments.

In other sections of the promotional piece, students can be seen sawing away during one of their more hands-on classes, while later in the clip pupils present various Shakespearean topics, such as costume design in his plays.

When the first video was released, Education Minister Clifton Grima said the students had been handed a suspension, yet the disciplinary action included them making a video for the school.

“They made a mistake, but we thought outside the box,” Grima had said, adding that the authorities were trying to make something positive out of such a negative experience.

The public’s reaction, however, was far from forgiving.

A promotional video of St Ignatius College secondary made by students as part of their disciplinary measures. Video: Education Ministry

“These children should be punished accordingly! They must learn to suffer the consequences they themselves bring,” one social media user said.

“This is unacceptable! They should get what they deserve, not a video,” someone else wrote.

Questions about the video’s release and its success as a method of discipline have been sent to the Education Ministry.