A team of students from Verdala International School, Pembroke, won the ‘Best Video Advertisement’ award at the International Student Company Festival organised by Junior Achievement (JA) recently in Latvia.

The JA Malta Company Programme team, which was called ‘Colori’, competed against 45 other teams from 12 European countries. Colori’s product was a colouring book for adults depicting Maltese culture that is designed to combat stress. All profits made from its sale are being donated to the Richmond Foundation.

The team was chosen to represent Malta at the festival by judges at the JA Malta Marketplace held in Valletta in March where all teams taking part in the JA Malta Company Programme had the opportunity to network, deliver a presentation to the judges, sell their products and showcase their advertisements.

Students participating in the programme, formerly known as Young Enterprise, design, market and sell their own product. They also participate in interactive workshops and mentoring sessions that help them progress during the programme.

JA Malta CEO Matthew Caruana commented: “This was the first time Malta took part in this student company festival, and we are pleased with the team winning this award. But the important part is the learning experience JA Malta managed to offer these students which they will carry with them for a lifetime.”

In Latvia, the team was accompanied by their mentor Frank Zammit, one of their school teachers Naila Neymatova, and JA Malta representatives.

The Latvia trip was made possible thanks to the support of Hili Ventures and HSBC Malta Foundation.