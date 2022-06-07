Gozo College Victoria Primary School students celebrated Eucharistic Day on June 3 after an absence of two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

All the school community gathered together at the Gozo cathedral to celebrate Mass led by archpriest Mgr Joseph Sultana.

Year 6 students carried out the Liturgy of the Word and sung during Mass.

After the celebration of Mass, Canon Alex Cauchi, spiritual director of the school, led a procession with the Holy Eucharist to St George’s Basilica, where archpriest Mgr Joseph Curmi led a prayer session and blessed all the students with the Holy Host.