Students may have to take up a compulsory language other than Maltese and English in their sixth form syllabus, according to new proposals.

The reform would enrich students' European identity and intercultural skills, the Matriculation and Secondary Education Certicficate (Matsec) office said.

Discussions to restructure the Matriculation Certificate Examination have been ongoing for the last few years, it said.

The move would "serve the changing socio-economic needs of Maltese society within a European and global context,” a statement said.

It also seeks to “give merit” to students’ voluntary involvement in non-academic activities, including social engagement and enterprise. The activities can take place during or after school hours, Matsec said.

The reform also seeks to attribute greater importance and value to school assessment and offer “unprecedented support and recognition” of talented athletes, it said.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the original publication of the Matriculation Certificate examination regulations.

“By way of concluding these discussions, an improved and more student-centred Matriculation programme is being proposed to meet the needs of 21st century learners, for whom the future holds major transformations."

How to learn, how to work and how to engage in global communication are three key strategies in a student’s learning experience, it added.

The office will be presenting their proposals next Monday for a public consultation.

Reforms to Matsec exams had been suggested in 2018, when the Education ministry suggested creating three exams for Maltese.