Students from St Aloysius College Sixth Form have come together once again to put on a spectacular show for the 38th edition of their Soirée.

The school prides itself on the long-standing tradition of putting on a different musical every year for everyone to enjoy.

This year’s original musical, Thank You for the Music, revolves around the events leading up to the graduation of a young girl named Stella, who lives in a remote village on the Amalfi Coast with her mother Diana. She is in the midst of growing up and discovering who she is and inevitably encounters a problem or two along the way.

Thank You for the Music is littered with popular Abba songs, high-energy dances as well as tear-jerking ballads.

Apart from the musical, the first part of the show includes a number of different short performances which vary from dances, singing acts and a skit, produced by the students themselves.

However, the entire production is not purely based on arts and creativity.

“This event wouldn’t be possible without the dedicated and hardworking crew who work really hard behind the scenes,” student Janice Galea says.

“Everything from the original script, to the live music, to the set, to the incredible talents on stage were developed through hours of tireless work and rehearsals, as well as collaboration between the students and this year’s directing team. A lot of effort was put in to bring to the audience a high-standard performance.

“This is an event which unites the whole sixth form and the students are beyond excited to showcase what they have been working on.”

The Soirée is taking place between Friday and Monday at 7pm at St Aloysius College Theatre, Birkirkara. For tickets, visit www. showshappening.com