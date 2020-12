The Gozo Ministry’s culture unit organised a Nativity-themed art competition in collaboration with the Mikiel Anton Vassalli College Visual and Performing Art School for students aged between five and 12. All artworks submitted by students are on display at Independence Square, Victoria. Four selected images will be sent to all Gozitan households as part of the ministry’s official Christmas postcard.

