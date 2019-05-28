Lions Club Sliema, together with their Italian twinned club Bosco Marengo Santa Croce, has organised a student exchange programme for a Maltese and Italian student following botany courses. The Maltese student will visit Alessandria in the Piemonte region and the Italian student came to Malta for a week.

With the cooperation of Prof. Joseph Buhagiar of the Botanical Department of the University of Malta, Patrick Mamo will be travelling to Italy to visit the Dino Bellotti Botanical Gardens at Alessandria. Dottoressa Carola Pozzetti, a laureate in biology specialising in botany, was in Malta for a week visiting the Argotti Gardens, the gardens at San Anton and other gardens in Malta and Gozo.

The exchange visit was made possible through the strong ties existing between Lions Club Sliema and Bosco Marengo Santa Croce.

This is not the first time that the local club has sponsored Maltese youth to further their studies abroad: currently three students are abroad continuing their studies in music.