The Education Ministry is being requested to push Matsec examinations by two to three weeks, with the possibility of delaying them further.

The request was made by the National Youth Council and student councils of the University of Malta, G.F. Abela Junior College, St Aloysius College Sixth Form, De La Salle College Sixth Form, Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary, MCAST and the Institute for Tourism Studies.

Should examinations be pushed further, the 2020/21 academic year in tertiary educational institutions should be pushed forward by a month with the academic year starting in November and extending the year by a month into summer..

The organisations said it was imperative to ensure that enough time was kept for resits and applications to further educational institutions such as the university.

Oral examinations, they said, should be reinstated and scheduled for after the written examinations, when practical sessions took place.

During the exams, the organisations said, students should sit at a minimum of one metre away from each other; social distancing should apply for both students waiting outside the centre and those inside; sanitisers should be available for students and staff, desks and chairs should be cleaned between sessions and students should be screened before entering the examination hall.