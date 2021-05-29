An action plan for the Auberge de Castille has been presented to the Prime Minister by students in the EkoSkola committee.

The plan was drawn up following an environmental audit by students of the San Injazju tal-Ħandaq College.

The committee embarked on its work in January by visiting the auberge, observing the daily operations, and taking notes to propose how sustainable measures which mitigate the impact on the environment can be implemented.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that the exercise was very detailed and promised that it will not remain on paper.



“The next step is the implementation of the report. You will then be invited to certify our work,” Abela told the students as he thanked them for their efforts.

Among their recommendations, students are proposing keeping more windows open for better air circulation and natural light. They also want to see more plants for an improvement in the air quality.



The first similar audit was held nine years ago at the President’s Palace in San Anton. Other audits were also held at St Vincent de Paul, the Gozo Ministry and several hotels.

