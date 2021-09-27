University lecturers have expressed relief at going back to lecture rooms and are hopeful they will manage the “experimental” hybrid system that will see big classes split into in-person and remote attendance.

The new academic year begins on Monday, with the University of Malta having informed staff and students that physical lecturers will return but that a P-R (physical-remote) model will be adopted for courses where hundreds of students are enrolled.

Alternating weekly, one group will attend lectures on campus and the rest will follow remotely.

The University of Malta Academic Staff Association was in favour of introducing the hybrid system but expected some ‘hiccups’ at the beginning, its president Luciano Mulé Stagno said on Sunday.

“We are confident that with the help of administration and the determination of lecturers, we will manage, but of course, the beginning will see a few hiccups,” he said.

Equipment fears

One of his concerns is the failure of equipment during lectures.

“It is not the first time my Bluetooth headphones have lost connection during a lecture. We need to make sure IT services will be on site to help with these issues.”

What about taking attendance?

Another issue is to take note of student attendance.

“No one would like to pass on an attendance sheet throughout the room. Maybe we could have introduced a different system or app, but we will find a way to make it work,” he said.

There was also concern that some students would stick to learning remotely instead of attending lectures on campus.

He said the association would be in contact with lecturers during the first few weeks to seek feedback.

Association vice-president Vicki Ann Cremona, a theatre studies lecturer, said the ministry had been repeatedly asked to provide the reopening strategies as soon as possible.

“While all lecturers adapted to working online, not all have experienced the hybrid system. It feels as if we are going into an experimental mode this semester, as certain issues still need to be ironed out,” she said.

Due to the small student number in performing arts course, she and her students will be attending lectures physically.

“Of course, I will make sure that everyone sanitises their hands before they enter the lecture room and that there is enough distance between each student.

Lecturers are happy to be back on campus.

“I can speak on behalf of my department, that everyone is keen to be back in the class,” said academic and cartoonist Ġorġ Mallia, head of the Faculty of Media and Knowledge Sciences.

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone, and while students achieved academically, they missed out on the social aspect of university, which is just as important.”

Mallia said all lecturers were making sure everything was ready for Monday's start.

“Many lecturers have gone out of their way to prepare for the hybrid method. Will it work? It’s hard to say, as we are facing unprecedented conditions like we were back in March. The same way we made it work back then, I hope we will manage this time too.”

His comments were echoed by the head of the Department of International Law, Patricia Vella de Fremeaux.

“I am thrilled to have students back. I just hope everyone will be responsible and respect the protocols,” she said

She will be streaming her lectures live to students not physically present and will ask those following remotely to send their questions by e-mail.

“The following week, when those who were following online are in the class, I will dedicate the first few minutes of the lecture to the previous lecture, to make sure they have understood.”

In terms of attendance, she plans to call out the names of students in the lecture and ask them to show their wristband, which shows that their temperature was taken.

“Whilst temperature checks are not 100 per cent foolproof, it needs to be done to make sure that everyone is following the regulations.”

All this would require more preparation, she said – but it was all worth it.

“I don’t know what will happen if there is a positive case in class, but with so many people vaccinated, and university doing its utmost to get students back, it needs to be applauded.”