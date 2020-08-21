Schools should remain closed until COVID-19 case numbers are drastically down, a union advised on Friday.

Graham Sansone, president of the Union of Professional Educators, emphatically condemned the government's approach to education during the virus crisis, saying it has failed to take into account the realities on the ground.

More than 87% of the 1,300 educators questioned in a survey said they do not wish to physically go back to schools.

Around 92% of respondents also mentioned they do not feel confident about health and safety protocols being in place while 86% of educators also said that they would not be willing to send their own children back to school.

The education ministry has insisted on a three-scenario plan for reopening, which the UPE, an affiliate of the UĦM, criticised as unrealistic. Dividing classroom groups into 'bubbles', an idea which was proposed by minister Owen Bonnici, is impossible to enforce, even if students stick to their groups from pick up to drop off, the union said.

Addressing a news conference, Sansone also pointed out that UPE was excluded from key strategy meetings, citing two "superficial" meetings in which the government's approach was deemed to be insufficient.

To avoid a potential "ping-pong" between opening and closing down again, the union proposed that educators listed as 'vulnerable' or have someone who is vulnerable at home should be given the facility to teach remotely.

The same applies for educators who do not have childcare options.

Others who do not fall in these categories should report to the school with an empty classroom. The class will be used to give live/recorded lessons to pupils at home.

The union suggested lessons to be reduced to 30 minutes to account for technology breaks. Syllabi are also to be streamlined and reduced in scope to make it easier.

Although Sansone acknowledged that this scenario is not ideal and does not replace the community aspect of a school, the union was determined in prioritising health.

When asked about students who do not have access to technology, the UPE said it is up to the government to ensure the necessary tools are procured for education to continue without hiccups.

The UPE said it is prepared to take "any industrial action necessary" to ensure that educators and students alike do not have to risk their lives while jeopardising their education.