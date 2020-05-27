MATSEC said on Wednesday it is giving another opportunity to interested individuals to apply for Advanced and Intermediate examinations mainly scheduled for September.

The exams will be held between August 31 and October 10.

Individuals may apply via here. Registration fees will apply.

Those who have already registered for the May first session of examinations do not need to re-register. The registration details will be automatically transferred to the new September session.

Applicants will be eligible to register for the December resit session only for subject/s that they had registered for before April 2020 - in the May first session of examinations.

More details about the examination are available here.