Nineteen secondary students who had participated in the Malta Junior Science Olympiad earlier in the year recently completed Go4Research summer internships at the University of Malta’s Faculty of Science.

During the summer months the students worked on a wide range of research projects under the supervision of researchers and other academic members of staff.

The research dealt with marine biology, quantum cats and technologies, electromagnetism, plant ecology, chemistry, insect studies and beekeeping, physical oceanography and statistics and operations research.

One student conducted the internship at AquaBioTech.

Certificates of participation were presented to the students at a concluding seminar that was recently held in the auditorium of the University of Malta’s Valletta campus.

During the seminar the students exhibited posters that they had prepared about the research projects and a video about the students’ experience was presented. This was followed by a panel discussion about the various skills and experiences acquired through the internship programme.

The internship was run tor the third consecutive year by the University of Malta’s Faculty of Science, in collaboration with the Directorate for Learning and Assessment Programmes.