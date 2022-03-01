Students sitting for post-secondary exams in the coming weeks will be forced to wear a mask throughout the duration of the session, according to new COVID-19 rules issued by the health authorities.

Published ahead of the start of the O and A level sessions later in March, the guidelines state that exam organisers must ensure that "all invigilators, other members of staff and exam candidates wear face masks (covering mouth, nose, and chin) for the whole duration of the examination".

The upcoming sessions mark the first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020 that the exams were not postponed because of COVID-19.

But despite the majority of COVID-related rules being lifted, the guidelines suggest those sitting for the exams will still have to follow stringent measures, with mask-wearing, social distancing, and strict hygiene policies to be enforced.

The latest rules come less than a week since Health Minister Chris Fearne announced children will no longer be forced to wear masks in schools after the Easter holidays as long as the number of cases in the community does not spike. The relaxation of measures comes amid mounting frustration from parents and educators.

Although some of the exams - needed for those wishing to go into post-secondary education - will be held at the end of March, and therefore before Easter, the majority of the sessions will take place afterwards.

It remains unclear whether the rules will be revised in time for the examinations.

"Examiners, invigilators, and the general public (namely exam candidates) are expected to adopt and promote safe practices that prevent the transmission of COVID-19 during the examination process, and to ensure that examination premises are ready for the social distancing and correct hygiene measures that minimise risk to health and safety, consistent with advice from public health authorities," the health authorities note in the guidelines document.

The full document can be accessed here.