Primary and secondary Church schools students in Gozo visited the Bishop’s Curia in Victoria to mark the feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck. Fr Joseph Bajada, the Bishop’s Delegate for Pastoral Work in schools, led a religious commemoration for Form 1 and Form 2 students attending the Bishop’s Conservatory secondary school, while primary school students had activities organised by their class teachers. The students also visited the mosaic depicting the shipwreck of St Paul, inaugurated last year and installed by Fr Roberto Gauci of Eikon, the Centre for Liturgical Art in Gozo.