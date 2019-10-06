A group of Form 4 students from St Margaret College Senior Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, together with their teachers Martin Azzopardi and Joanne Dalli, paid a visit to Casa Rocca Piccola, a private house museum in Valletta. They were shown round the house by the owner, Marquis Nicholas de Piro.

Casa Rocca Piccola was built in 1580 by Don Pietro La Rocca, an Italian admiral of the Knights of St John. It is one of the very few houses in Valletta with a garden.

The house’s collections and treasures make it unique. They include the largest private collection of antique costumes, both formal and informal wear from the 18th to the 20th century, and the largest private collection of Maltese lace.

Other collections of precious silverware, porcelain, art, books, chess sets and Maltese furniture decorate the various rooms of the house.

The students were taken to visit the World War II shelters of the house which served the family during the war.