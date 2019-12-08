A group of students from Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary, Naxxar, who last year completed an MQF level 3 course ‘Introducing EU Affairs’, recently visited the European Parliament in Brussels.

Kurt Buttigieg, a curator working at the Parliament, gave the students a tour of the Parliament and the hemicycle. They also attended a guided show at the House of European History and visited the interactive Parlamentarium. Students also had the opportunity to pose questions to Maltese MEPs and their representatives.

The visit was an enriching experience for the students who have a keen interest in how the EU works and aspire to further their studies in a European context.

The group was led by teachers Piera Xuereb and Christine Bezzina.