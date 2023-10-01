Last July, I formed part of a diverse group of University of Malta student volunteers who embarked on a remarkable journey that extended beyond mere distances. This experience, against the picturesque backdrop of Albania’s Kastrat Shkrel mountains, left deep marks on our hearts and minds.

Within this noble initiative, organised by the University Chaplaincy in collaboration with Dom Nikolin Toma, we found ourselves guided by the very essence of community, service and spirituality.

The heart of our journey lay in a vibrant summer camp where children aged between six and 16 gathered near the church of St Nicholas in Bzhetë.

Over a period of two weeks, we engaged in conversations, games and teamwork exercises that highlighted the power of unity and collaboration. We explored topics such as families, the significance of grandparents and the challenges that young Albanians confront daily.

Playing games with children outside the church of St Nicholas in Bzhetё. Group activities Group discussions A guest speaker giving a talk to the summer camp participants. Volunteers engaged in teamwork activities.

These discussions and activities laid the foundation for the first week’s experiences. Language differences were no barrier to connection. We seamlessly communicated in English, Italian and even ventured to learn a few words in the local Albanian language.

The second week revolved around enjoyable activities such as sports days, swimming at a beach and preparing for a talent show. These not only created memorable experiences but also underscored the importance of crafting lasting memories for the children.

Snapshots of the talent show in progress. Snapshots of the talent show in progress. Snapshots of the talent show in progress.

During evenings, the volunteers would visit local families, offering glimpses into Albanian daily life. These interactions revealed the beauty of self-sufficiency and left a lasting impression on our hearts.

Beyond the camp, connections blossomed between volunteers and local children and youths. Shared experiences shed light on the challenges faced by Albanian society, underscoring the unyielding spirit that carried them through. This deepened our appreciation for diverse cultures and reinforced the value of unity.

A group photo of the summer camp children and volunteers.

Beyond the camp’s confines, we embraced the role of explorers, delving into Albania’s rich heritage. Museums painted vivid pictures of the country’s history, while guided tours revealed breathtaking landscapes. Trekking through the Albanian mountains was a lot like our own journey – wild, beautiful and full of togetherness.

The tranquil Albanian mountains taught us a profound lesson about living in the present. Amid nature’s embrace, life takes a gentler pace, which is a welcome change from our usual hurried lives. As we walked, we felt the calm and discovered the serenity of the moment, a rare treasure in our fast-paced world.

The volunteering experience wasn’t just an adventure; it was like weaving an intricate tapestry, bringing in ideas of togetherness, learning and personal growth.

Witnessing Albania’s struggles and resilience left an indelible mark on our souls. The journey reminds us that human connections know no bounds and that no matter where we’re from, we can come together and make a difference.