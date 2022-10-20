An extensive study on the foundations and structure of the old parish church of St Mary in Birkirkara are nearing completion and will serve as the basis for works to support the building and prevent a collapse.

The church was built in 1617 and is an architectural gem, but its foundations were built on weak rock formations and it has always suffered structural problems.

The church fell out of use in the late 18th century after the St Helen's Basilica was blessed. It was abandoned for many years and its dome, roof and part of the facade collapsed.

The roof was rebuilt as part of extensive restoration works some 30 years ago, when the church was reopened, but new cracks have appeared since, and the situation appears to be worsening.

A view of the church before the dome collapsed.

Interventions need to be carried out within a reasonable time since the roof may collapse if there is a tremor, parish priest Fr Reuben Deguara was quoted as saying in a government statement.

He was speaking as he greeted the parliamentary secretary for EU funds, Chris Bonnett, who toured the church.

The current studies cost €104,000 of which €84,000 are EU regional funds and the rest are being paid for by the church,

Bonnett said the government would continue to work with the Curia on restoration works on sites which are important for the national heritage.

Parts of the barrel vault at the Church of the Assumption in Birkirkara collapsed in 1830, and the dome collapsed between 1850 and 1860.

The curia's administrative secretary, Michael Pace Ross, said the studies, including a 3D model, are being carried out by a specialist Italian company. Excavations have been carried out to study the foundations and the underlying geology.