Corinthia Palace in Attard is home to a new and exclusive floral design studio.

Studio Botanika creates show-stopping large-scale installations and highly personalised weddings, hotel and events flowers, as well as assembling and delivering fresh and seasonal hand-tie bunches.

“My goal at Studio Botanika is to offer customers a vast range of beautiful flowers and to assemble them in a playful and artful way, while always challenging myself in terms of what floral design can achieve,” Janine Sultana, who heads Studio Botanika, said.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Corinthia Palace. I love the feel of the hotel and the experiences they are seeking to provide to their guests. It is an exciting time to collaborate with the hotel, with so many other interesting projects going on within the space. It’s also a beautiful setting to fill with flowers, so I feel very lucky to be able to showcase my designs.”

Sultana brings to Studio Botanika years of experience forged in London at McQueens Flowers, a prestigious floral-design company known for their decadent work within some of London’s finest hotels including Claridge’s Hotel, The Connaught, The Berkeley and The Mandarin Oriental.

I’ve worked with some wonderful florists over the years and have been lucky enough to have helped to create show-stopping designs and unique artistic pieces

Her career has also seen her collaborate with many of the best floral creatives in London, creating breathtaking installations for large-scale events, grand hotel designs and a variety of beautiful weddings in magnificent venues across the city.

“I’ve worked with some wonderful florists over the years and have been lucky enough to have helped to create show-stopping designs and unique artistic pieces,” she continued.

“The key to accomplishing this is to work closely with clients to understand their needs and to offer creative options that complement their personalities and vision. It is this passion for bespoke floral design that I’m delighted to now offer back home in Malta.”

Studio Botanika is committed to considering sustainability when sourcing materials and selecting ways to arrange flowers. The studio pioneers the move in the floral industry away from using non-sustainable materials such as non-biodegradable floral foam, towards more eco-conscious tools and practices.

As well as drying flowers to create original dried bunches and composting green waste, Studio Botanika purchases only seasonal flowers with transparent growing processes, and is also soon to host workshops on creative and sustainable floral design techniques.

Adrian Attard, general manager at Corinthia Palace, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Studio Botanika to Corinthia Palace. Their ethos of excellence, individual attention to detail and deep commitment to sustainability is very much in keeping with the values long held by the Corinthia brand. Adding such spectacular floral arrangements to our space is another opportunity to elevate the well-being of our guests, as part of their holistic, luxury experience with us.”

Studio Botanika is open from 9am to 2pm from Tuesdays to Saturdays. More information on Corinthia Palace is available at www.corinthia.com/palace.