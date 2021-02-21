Founded over a decade ago by Nigel Anastasi and Luke Caruana, the boutique Valletta-based graphic design studio 2point3 has embarked on several projects over the years with the aim of exploring sociocultural themes.

“The studio has worked on numerous graphical communication projects for both local and international entities,” said Anastasi, speaking to the Times of Malta on the studio’s societally sensitive projects, for which a collection of prints has been created.

Anastasi described how, as a small and independent practice, the studio also dedicates time for self-initiated projects that reflect its design philosophy. “Through these side-projects, the studio explores sociocultural themes and attempts to communicate the outcome in a compelling manner,” he continued.

These thought-provoking visual pieces have led to the opening of an online shop that showcases the whole collection of graphic prints.

As the studio’s comment on current building trends, their print Brick Tree encapsulates the unsustainable construction of new roads and buildings, which seems to be incessant.

“When are we going to stop the destruction of our environment?” ask Anastasi and Camilleri. “We risk ending up building monuments to remember what once was.”

The print Global Injustice was the studio’s contribution for the Aditus Foundation collective exhibition of human rights posters. “The work describes the current climate of injustice we are experiencing,” said Anastasi and Camilleri.

“The wealthiest and most deve­loped countries in the world are largely to blame for the cataclysmic effects of climate change.

“However, as we have already seen, they are not the ones that will suffer the most from these drastic weather changes.

“It is the impoverished countries that are facing the gravest consequences. Ecological disasters and poor harvests are increasing inequality and political instability,” they continued.

They went on to describe how the melting globe in the artwork interprets the climate injustice we are experiencing as the rich (Global north) are able to buy their way out of the climate crisis while the poor (Global south) are forgotten.

Muddled Politics is an illustration demonstrating Malta’s two-sided view of refugees.

Malta has always been at the centre of the refugee crisis due to the island’s location on the periphery of Europe. Throughout the years different political figures have uttered worrying words that instil xenophobia, yet in other instances the same politicians did show solidarity with asylum seekers.

The lifebuoy in the design symbolises Malta’s two-sided view of refugees, one which threatens to leave them to drown and the other that is willing to welcome them with open arms and to offer them a ray of hope.

This artwork was featured on the 34th edition of Slanted Magazine.

Gallinar is the Maltese term for hen house. It depicts six jagged chicken silhouettes having a very loud chat and causing commotion in their coop. This is a metaphorical representation of typical characters voicing their misinformed opinions.