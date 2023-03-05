The impact of social movements on public policy is an area of interest in various studies, with some scholars focusing on protest efficacy and others highlighting the importance of public opinion. While its role can be negated or diluted by the influence of interest groups, political parties, and elites, social movements’ impact on public policy can result in various outcomes, including procedural changes, substantive changes, structural changes, and sensitisation effects.

In 2021, a social movement in Marsascala organised a number of protests against the proposed development of a 700-berth yacht marina in the bay. The proposed yacht marina project in Marsascala has faced opposition from various groups, including residents, fishers, local organisations, and environmental NGOs. The protesters demanded that electoral candidates for the general election state their positions on the proposed development.

Research by Valerie Visanich, a senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s Department of Sociology, highlights the importance of public opinion and protest in not only raising awareness but also influencing political decisions. She conducted a survey aimed to understand the extent of the impact that the proposed marina would have on the community of Marsascala and specifically how it would affect the everyday life of citizens.

The results indicate social, environmental and economic impacts, particularly on the community infrastructure of Marsascala. The respondents expressed concerns that the proposed development would compromise public spaces and the livelihoods of local fishers, increase traffic, and harm the cultural appeal of the locality.

The study, published in the latest edition of the Malta Chamber of Scientists’ science journal Xjenza Online, showed that the overwhelming majority (93 per cent) of the 319 respondents were against the proposed yacht marina, with only five per cent being in favour. Respondents felt a strong sense of belonging to Marsascala and agreed that the proposed development would spoil the characteristics of the town and have adverse effects on their well-being.

Charts showing the strength of people’s agreement with specific issues according to the survey.

The results of the survey and organised protests led to a change in political decisions, with the Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne saying he was opposed to it and Prime Minister Robert Abela subsequently announcing that the marina plan had been dropped.

Visanich said the study highlights the power of civil society and protest efficacy in influencing public policy. It also emphasises the importance of considering sustainable community development when assessing the implications of major infrastructure projects.

