Racism has a part in deaths and injuries on Maltese construction sites, with discriminatory treatment identified as an underlying factor linked to such incidents, a study has found.

The Church’s Justice and Peace Commission has published new research into the different factors that lead to construction site deaths, finding that a culture that prioritises speed over the safety of workers is prevalent in the industry.

The study also delved into the issue of racism on job sites which was mentioned by many of the Sub-Saharan workers and civil society groups who were interviewed.

Over 40 people in the industry were interviewed to compile information for the study.

Yaya, a worker from the Ivory Coast who has worked in construction for over 30 years, said that black workers are often afraid to speak up when faced with unsafe conditions.

Similarly, such workers are also scared of refusing to do jobs they think are unsafe because such action could lead to them being branded as ‘troublemakers’ by their supervisors.

“In Malta, when you, as a black, create a small problem, it becomes a big problem for the foreman. But if a Maltese create a big problem, it’s fine because ‘nirranġaw’ [it can be fixed]. He’s Maltese,” Yaya said,

Similarly, Mario Gerada from the Migrants Commission said that construction sites are “highly racialised” workplaces and that discrimination occurs not only between Maltese and migrant workers but also between different groups of migrants, with one group being favoured above another.

“For example, during Ramadan, when workers face increased risks because of fasting, if someone has to climb dangerous heights, the probability is that a sub-Saharan African is sent to do this dangerous job, and not someone from any other nationality, who is also fasting. This is an example of the hierarchy of race operating at the workplace,” Gerada told researchers.

Kofi, a builder from Ghana, pointed out that employers “pay Indians less”, creating competition at the bottom end of the labour market which in turn fuels tensions between different racial groups.

Simon, a Maltese stonemason, also said that it is an “open secret” that the offer of “free accommodation” is given to migrant workers in exchange for lower pay.

“Lis-suwed, issib min iħaddimhom bix-xejn speċjalment dawk li jkollhom fejn iżommuhom. Ġo xi garaxx jew xi ħaġa, biex jiffrankaw il-kera, [You find those who pay a pittance to black people, especially those who have space to accommodate them, in a garage or something, to save rent],” he said.

Yaya also said that black people working in the industry locally often feel humiliated and disempowered because they are aware that their skin colour makes a difference in how much they get paid and their experience often goes unrecognised.

“When you are black, they don’t think you know – always you have to wait for them to show you. Because if they accept that we have experience, then they will have to pay us more, and they don’t want to pay us more,” he said.

He continued to say that in Malta black people feel stuck and frustrated because they will always be treated like a “helper” and opportunities to advance and better themselves rarely come along.

“When blacks come to Malta, they all want to go. Because they don’t try to help us. At the end, we always remain a helper. When you are black and you work with white people, they don’t think you have experience. For them, you are always a helper and remain a helper. Some don’t like it when it is clear that you have experience. When I go to work with a white person, he tells me, ultimately I’m responsible, so you do as I say. So, what can I do? I just follow,” he said.

The full study can be read on jp.church.mt/ejja-ejja/