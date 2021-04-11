The effect training has on perceived exertion and competitive performance in youth swimmers was the focus of a dissertation study Brenda Muscat carried out as part of a postgraduate degree in Sport Science at St Mary’s University in Twickenham, London.

The importance of a well-planned training programme on achieving good results is well known. However, apart from a coach being able to formulate a training programme, he or she needs to determine if the athletes are carrying out the planned session they have been prescribed.

Muscat, a PE teacher, maintains that while there is a range of tools available to determine the internal and external load on the athlete, when it comes to training in the water, the tools available are more limited.

In her dissertation, she thus investigated the effect the type of training (training modality) has on perceived exertion (how hard the session was according to the individual) and competitive performance in youth swimmers.

A total of 17 swimmers and three coaches took part in the study. The coaches had different training programmes, one focusing on high distances swum (high-volume training), one focusing on maximum effort (high intensity) and the other alternating between the two modes (periodised training).

When comparing the coaches’ intended exertion before the session and the observed exertion after the session, Muscat found there was a change only in a few sessions. Furthermore, when comparing the exertion of the athletes with the coaches’ observed exertion and with training loads (distance covered and intensity), there was a high correlation for all three training groups.

The study confirmed that the rate of perceived exertion per session can be used as an internal marker for any training modality in swimming, providing the coach with immediate feedback on how the athlete is carrying out the training. Furthermore, over the eight-week training period, the training modality did not significantly influence the competitive performance. Thus, periodised training, high-intensity training and high-volume train-ing can be programmed for youth swimmers.

These results can assist swimming coaches make informed decisions when planning their training programme and can help them by using an inexpensive tool to monitor every swimmer’s training load.

Muscat, who is specialising in strength and conditioning, was awarded a Malta Sport Scholarship by the Ministry for Education and Employment.

Describing the course, she said the master’s degree helped her to develop the right tools to critically analyse and discuss current literature and take informed decisions when it comes to applying novel scientific data or literature into practice on the field of play. “Furthermore, this experience has enriched my knowledge on how sports performance at elite level works, and the structure required to achieve high standards at an international level,” she said.

Muscat now aims to contribute and share her knowledge as a strength and conditioning coach at a national level in various sports across the Maltese islands.