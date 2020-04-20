The level of happiness among 1,800 participants in a study dropped by a third by the third week of the COVID-19 outbreak in Malta, an online survey has shown.

The research looked into what determines people’s happiness during self-quarantine, as governments across the globe struggle to contain the pandemic and its economic fallout.

Economist and lecturer Marie Briguglio told Times of Malta that people are experiencing considerable impacts on their lifestyles, with potential effects on mental health and well-being.

Briguglio often bridges the economy and social well-being in her research, and this time around, together with economists Mark Caruana and Nathaniel Debono, she spent the past few weeks collecting and analysing data through an online survey.

The three set up a model to forecast happiness and answer questions such as ‘What makes people happy? What doesn’t?’

“The survey probably captures people who are better off in the sense that they have access to the internet, are able to read and have the time to answer,” Briguglio said.

“However, even here we observe a big decline in well-being when comparing mean levels with those typically observed before the outbreak.”

Mean levels of happiness typically hover around seven out of 10. This went down to between four and five (out of 10) three weeks after the start of the outbreak.

The drop in happiness and life satisfaction was linked to concern about the effects of COVID-19 and lifestyle changes as a result of the outbreak.

Self-reported happiness is even lower among the ill and those who cannot make ends meet, with data indicating significantly lower levels of happiness among those aged 60 and over.

Briguglio notes that, usually, these people report higher levels of well-being when compared to 40-year-olds.

According to past research, artistic, voluntary and sport activities are positively associated with happiness. The study indicates this to be true during the outbreak too.

“These activities can be encouraged and can be done at home, online or over the phone.

“While sport and artistic activities can help with maintaining a routine, recruiting new volunteers and enabling them to work from home could be a good investment for governmental and non-governmental organisations,” Briguglio said.

The study also flags higher levels of well-being among those participants who are currently working from home.

Briguglio notes that this is interesting as work from home is not normally so clearly associated with happiness.

Malta so far reported 427 positive cases, of which 306 are active. Another 19 people - 14 men and five women - have recovered, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 118. Three have died and two are in intensive care. One of the latter remains on a ventilator, the other is being kept in ITU for further monitoring.