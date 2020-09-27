I always had a dream of studying abroad. While it may seem like a more difficult and daunting road, the journey is worth it. I believe studying abroad is an investment in yourself. You not only get to further your education but living in a foreign country opens your mind to what is out there in the world. This experience stays with you for the rest of your life.

The Tertiary Education Scholarship Scheme (TESS) has helped this dream become a reality for me.

I had decided to pursue an MSc in International Public Policy and Diplomacy at University College Cork, Ireland. The course was interdisciplinary and had core modules including contemporary global politics; EU political system, policies and law; and global economic policies and institutions.

The learning outcomes of the programme included critically analysing global policy challenges, producing policy-oriented recommendations, and sharpening skills such as report writing, presentation and negotiation skills.

My dissertation focused on small states in international relations, with the title: 'Malta’s first term in the United Nations Security Council and its implications for status-seeking small states theory'. The study looked at the emerging theory of status-seeking small states, and analysed it using the case study of Malta in the Security Council from 1983 to 1984.

The study found how the themes of reputation, status and prestige played a role during Malta's term in the Security Council, and how these can be used to the small country’s benefit. It highlighted how since small states are resourcefully disadvantaged, reputation is even more important for them.

As part of my course, I also did an internship for three months at the Embassy of Malta in Austria. This experience was invaluable for me and gave my educational experience abroad a more practical angle.

At the embassy, I was exposed to work in the bilateral capacity, but also in the multilateral scope through organisations such as the UN and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna. Through this internship, I was able to see how policy works in practice, and how the staff at the embassy was able to implement Malta’s policy in an international setting.

The TESS covered my tuition fees and enabled me to complete my master’s, which has opened doors for me in terms of employment. Living both in Ireland and in Austria on my own has given me more courage and independence.

There are many more opportunities nowadays to help students go abroad; all one needs to do is look for them. I encourage those who can to apply for this scholarship scheme, and to take advantage of the opportunities there are to help people continue their education.