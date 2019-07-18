The University of Malta’s International Institute for Baroque Studies is accepting until September 30 very late applications for the various courses it is offering at undergraduate and postgraduate levels during the 2019-20 academic year.

The courses include a Master of Arts in Baroque Studies, a Diploma in Baroque Architecture and a Pre-Tertiary Certificate in Baroque Architecture. Students may also embark on research at doctoral level.

The Master of Arts in Baroque Studies is the institute’s flagship programme, and accepts applicants in possession of an undergraduate degree from various disciplines. Students on the course will delve into the multifaceted world of the Baroque.

This is of great importance in the context of current efforts to improve the level of all those entrusted to take care of and disseminate knowledge about the islands’ rich cultural heritage during the time of the Knights.

Students are introduced to the political, intellectual, religious and scientific scenario of Baroque Europe. In addition, they will have the opportunity to study its aesthetic heritage – its architecture, fortification building, city planning, landscape design, painting, and sculpture together with the conservation of such heritage.

All the lectures are delivered by a highly dedicated team of academics who have published extensively in their field. Lectures are often supplemented by site visits which enrich the students’ experience of the subject.

Founded in 1996, the institute is synonymous with presenting the latest research concerning the multifaceted world of the Baroque Age.

To apply online, visit www.um.edu.mt/apply.

For more information e-mail andre.debattista@um.edu.mt or visit the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/iibs