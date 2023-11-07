Just days after a humbling at home by Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic insisted his side would rebound in Tuesday’s Champions League clash with Newcastle.

Riding high after a 1-0 win at St James Park in October, Dortmund came plummeting down to earth on Saturday, thrashed 4-0 by a Harry Kane-inspired Bayern.

“It was very disappointing and frustrating,” Terzic told reporters on Monday, revealing his side had a “very open and very honest analysis” of the match on Sunday.

After the game, midfielder Julian Brandt said his side lacked “courage and something in our pants” against Bayern, while goalkeeper Gregor Kobel said he was “fuming” following the performance.

