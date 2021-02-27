BIRKIRKARA 2

Mbong 48

Montebello 90

FLORIANA 0

BIRKIRKARA

A. Guarnone-7, C. Attard-6.5, E. Pepe-6.5, F. Verde-6.5, I. Ntow-6, L. Montebello-6, Y. Yankam-6.5, R. Altidor-6.5, P. Mbong-7, Caio-6 (82 K. Zammit), F. Falcone-6 (67 C. Bonanni-6).

FLORIANA

I. Akpan-6, E. Ruiz-6.5, J. Pisani-6 (90 A. Cini), D. Venancio-5, M. Dias-6, U. Arias-6 (84 D. Agius), R. Camenzuli-6, J. Busuttil-6, K. Keqi-5, M. Garcia-5, N. Leone-5 (69 S. Arab).

Referee: Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards Venancio, Garcia, Alidor, Ruiz, Bonanni.

BOV Player of the Match Paul Mbong (Birkirkara).

Birkirkara took another significant step towards securing European football this season as the Stripes had the better of champions Floriana at the National Stadium.

Stunning goals from young sensation Paul Mbong and the in-form Luke Montebello sealed the deal in favour of Birkirkara that moves them on the 41-point mark, four clear of Sliema Wanderers who are in action on Sunday.

Floriana, on the other hand, remain tenth on 26 points, three clear of the relegation zone.

