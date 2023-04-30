Luca Brecel staged one of the most astonishing comebacks in snooker history as he won 11 frames in a row against China's Si Jiahui to reach the World Championship final.

He will now face four-time world champion Mark Selby, who also won his semi-final 17-15 following a match with Mark Allen that went into the early hours of Sunday -- the day of the final itself at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre.

Selby was on the cusp of victory at 16-10 before Northern Ireland's Allen reeled off five frames in a row.

The Englishman, however, held his nerve to reach his sixth world final.

Brecel, who won seven straight frames when coming from behind to defeat seven-time world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the quarter-finals, fell 14-5 behind 20-year-old qualifier Si.

