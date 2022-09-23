A superb first-half stiletto kick from striker Adam Szalai gave Hungary a 1-0 away win over Germany at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena on Friday.
The win cemented Hungary’s position on top of the group standings, with the unbeaten side only needing a draw in their final match away against Italy to secure top spot.
Playing his second-last game before retiring from international football, striker Szalai gave Hungary the lead after 17 minutes.
