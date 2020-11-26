Arguably one of the coolest cars to be revealed this past year is the Volvo P1800 Cyan, which is a modern reimagining of the classic sportscar.

Built by Volvo motorsport team Cyan Racing, the new model takes the spirit of the original but completely transforms it with modern materials and mechanicals.

Now, the team has shared images of the interior and engine bay, demonstrating the level of detail that has gone into transforming the P1800.

(Volvo)

Inside, it has a leather-clad titanium roll hoop, racing seats, racing harnesses and bespoke digital instruments that are inspired by the original with a modern twist.

Power comes from a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which was used by the Volvo S60 TC1 race car, making 420bh and 455Nm of torque.

Ola Granlund, head of design at Cyan Racing, said: We have focused on creating an interior that reflects the car décor of the sixties in a modern version.

“We have kept the clean and driver-oriented interior of the original car, carefully moving it forward with modern materials and technology.”

Mattias Evensson, project manager and head of engineering at Cyan Racing, added: “As with most cars from the past, they tend to be less rewarding to drive then we might want to remember them.

“We have designed a completely new chassis for the Volvo P1800 Cyan that keeps the analogue direct unfiltered connection with the road, but with much more control and predictiveness.

(Volvo)

“It was of course a challenge to fuse our new technology with the constraints of the sixties base car. The end result is however a car that at a first glance is a P1800 with a wider track, but when you start driving, it delivers at a completely different level.

“The suspension is fully adjustable and can be set up to whichever way the customer wants, be it a more track-focused car, or a one that will be predominantly used for enjoying your favourite canyon roads, or for just visiting your local barista.”