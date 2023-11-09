Record-breaking Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy said England captain Harry Kane’s arrival in Germany has “pushed a lot of strikers in the Bundesliga to raise their level to try and compete with him”.

Guirassy, who scored a record 14 goals in the opening eight league matches this season before injuring his hamstring, told English newspaper The Guardian in an interview published Thursday he relished the competition.

“It’s something big to be competing with Harry Kane, who is a world-class striker.”

Despite his blistering start, Guirassy is not currently atop the Bundesliga goalscoring charts, after the Guinean’s injury allowed Kane to overtake him.

Kane has 15 league goals since joining Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer, having played two more matches than Guirassy.

