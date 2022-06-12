The Stuttgart ATP event on Sunday issued an apology to world number 78 Nick Kyrgios after an ugly racial incident during his semi-final loss to Andy Murray.

Kyrgios was insulted mid-way through what turned into a 7-6 (7/5), 6-2 loss to three-time Grand Slam winner Murray on Saturday.

Kyrgios was penalised a point and then a game for unsportsmanlike conduct early in the second set, smashing a racquet before an angry exchange with a group in the crowd.

The 27-year-old Australian, who is of Greek origin, said he had been the victim of racism.

“When is this going to stop? Dealing with racist slurs from the crowd?” Kyrgios wrote on Instagram.

