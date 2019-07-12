Belgian Jasper Stuyven, riding for the Trek-Segafredo team, won the Tour of Germany Sunday after a final stage won in a sprint by Italian Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Merida).

Stuyven went into the 159.5km stage between Eisenach and Erfurt wearing the race leader's red jersey and beat Colbrelli by just three seconds in the overall standings.

The sprinters had dominated the four-day race with group finishes in three of the stages.

Colbrelli won two sprints but his 10-second bonus on Sunday was not enough to overhaul Stuyven who held onto the lead he had taken the day before as part of the only succesful breakaway of the race.

The 27-year-old Belgian took his first stage-race victory, exactly 10 years after winning a junior world champion title.

The tour, relaunched in 2018 after a decade of interruption, allowed some of the big names from the Tour de France peloton, Julian Alaphilippe, Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Vincenzo Nibali, to stretch their legs a month before the world championships on an undemanding course.

The organisers marked the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall by choosing a route that repeatedly crossed the former Iron Curtain, the old border between East and West Germany.