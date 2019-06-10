A glittering backdrop, a star ensemble of vintage wheels, cinematically choreographed presentations and beaming winners gathered at this year’s edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Perfect harmony between the public and the Jury of experts enabled the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B to gain a one-two victory at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019. The stylishly captivating and technically sophisticated two-door coupé from 1937 was crowned overall winner of the world’s most traditional heritage beauty contest for historic vehicles, just one day after its success in the public referendum.

The event held under the motto ‘The Symphony of Engines – 90 Years of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este & BMW Automobiles’ therefore became a solo for the rare gem from Milan. After winning the Coppa d’Oro Villa d’Este, the owner of the vehicle awarded best of show by the jury, American David Sydorick was privileged also to receive the newly designed Trofeo BMW Group.

The doubly successful Alfa Romeo celebrated at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019 was already a valuable rarity when it came into being. It is one of only 30 vehicles built in this series and launched on the market by the Milan-based manufacturer between 1937 and 1940 in a particularly exclusive configuration. The chassis of the immensely successful racing cars provided the platform and an inline all-alloy eight-cylinder engine was mounted as the power unit. Two overhead camshafts and a twin supercharger unleashed maximum output of 180hp for the engine. Independent suspension and a rear-mounted gearbox were additional advanced features that contributed to the exclusive status of the Berlinetta.

As the first of just five vehicles with a long wheelbase, the coupé was also clothed in a Superleggera coachwork bodied by Carrozzeria Touring. The combination of sophisticated technology and perfect, stylish design has ensured a rapturous reception even 82 years later – as impressively demonstrated by the double triumph at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este 2019.

The owner of the treasured gem from Milan is now able to enjoy the award of the Trofeo BMW Group for a second time. Sydorick already won the best of show with another Alfa Romeo from his collection in 2015.

“I have won a lot of prizes with my automobiles, but this vehicle really fulfils all my desires. The best of show here at Villa d’Este is like receiving a knighthood. My wife and I would like to express our heartfelt thanks for this award,” were the words of the delighted winner at the award ceremony.

Once again, the competition for the favour of the jury made up of international experts and illustrious connoisseurs of classic vehicles turned out to be a home victory. This is the sixth time in succession that the Jury led by its president Lorenzo Ramaciotti has bestowed the contest’s most important award on a car made in Italy. In the end, the jury had two class winners in their short list for the best of show. The car’s sheer elegance was ultimately the deciding factor in favour of the Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Berlinetta Touring.

A few hours before the suspenseful grand finale, the jury announced the winners and the placings in the eight award classes for historic cars at a parade in front of the grandstand in the park of Villa Erba. 50 automobiles from different eras of automotive history were nominated for this year’s competition – all of them in outstanding condition and with fascinating individual histories.