The Range Rover Velar line-up has been bolstered by the introduction of a stylish R-Dynamic Black trim level.

Based on the existing R-Dynamic SE, the limited-edition Black gets extra standard equipment such as a black exterior design package, privacy glass, fixed panoramic glass roof, 21-inch gloss black alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, metallic paint, and adaptive dynamics.

Two exterior paint finishes are available in the form of Santorini Black and Eiger Grey, while an ebony perforated grained leather upholstery features inside with a ‘morzine’ headliner made from recycled bottles and fibres.

Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Rawdon Glover said: “The Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic Black builds on Velar’s sophisticated design package enhancing it for a customer who is looking for an element of differentiation.

“We look forward to delivering the first limited editions in early 2020.”