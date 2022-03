Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas defended their friends and former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar after the pair were jeered by Paris Saint-Germain fans on Sunday.

Messi and Neymar were both whistled during PSG’s 3-0 win over Bordeaux at Parc des Princes as supporters vented their frustration following the team’s Champions League collapse at the hands of Real Madrid last week.

Suarez, who used to live next to Messi and was part of the deadly ‘MSN’ front three with Messi and Neymar at Barca, posted a picture of the three of them on Instagram. He wrote: “As always #footballhasnomemory. Always with you @LeoMessi @Neymarjr. Love you both so much.”

