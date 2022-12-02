Uruguay bring back Luis Suarez for their must-win World Cup Group H clash with revenge-seeking Ghana in Doha on Friday.

As expected, Suarez, who famously saved a certain goal against Ghana with a handball in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, comes in for fellow veteran Edinson Cavani as one of three personnel changes to Diego Alonso’s team.

Captain and centre-back Diego Godin and midfielder Matias Vecino drop to the bench as Alonso plumps for a more attacking 4-3-3 formation with right winger Facundo Pellistri and attacking midfielder Giorgian de Arrascaeta included.

