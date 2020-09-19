Andrea Pirlo said Saturday that Barcelona striker Luis Suarez’s move to Juventus was unlikely to go ahead because of delays in the Uruguayan’s bid to get an Italian passport.

“Suarez? It is difficult given the time factor, it is complicated for him to be the Juve centre forward,” Pirlo told a press conference before Juventus open their campaign against Sampdoria on Sunday.

