Subaru has confirmed a goal of ensuring that all of its cars feature some form of electrification technology by the mid-2030s.

It comes on top of an announcement that 40 per cent of global sales will be electric or hybrid by 2030.

Tomomi Nakamura, Subaru president, said: “Even in this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation, Subaru’s strong commitment and dedication towards car-manufacturing that we have cultivated throughout our history remain unchanged. With the aim of making Subaru different from other brands, we will further hone the distinctive qualities that make a Subaru a Subaru, maintaining the unique attributes our customers have come to expect.

“At the same time, as we work to fulfil our social responsibilities, including the protection of the global environment, we will leverage Subaru’s unique character and technological innovation to contribute to the creation of a carbon-free society.”

The firm remains committed to its horizontally-opposed ‘boxer’ range of engines, as well as its EyeSight driver assist systems and technologies. It means that as Subaru aims for electrification, it will continue to develop these ‘core technologies’.