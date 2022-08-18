The MSE equity price index increased by 0.14% to 3,660.690 points as the gains in APS, FIMBank and GO outweighed the declines in HSBC and Farsons.

Meanwhile, BOV and PG closed the session unchanged as overall trading activity in equities fell to a two-week low of €0.05 million.

FIMBank plc was Thursday's best performing and most actively traded equity as it surged by 10% to the US$0.22 level across four deals totalling 82,366 shares. FIMBank is expected to announce its interim results on Thursday.

Also in the banking sector, APS Bank plc closed the session 0.8% higher at the 65c5 level after recovering from an intraday low of 64c (-1.5%) across seven trades totalling 18,240 shares.

GO plc advanced by 2.7% to the €3.08 level on a single trade of 1,000 shares.

Meanwhile, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc lost 2.6% to the €7.45 level as 1,445 shares changed hands.

A single trade of 1,853 shares pulled the share price of HSBC Bank Malta plc 2.6% lower to the 74c level.

Bank of Valletta plc held on to the 85c level on one deal of 4,273 shares.

PG plc remained at the €2.16 level on low volumes. PG is expected to announce its full-year results for the financial year ended April 30 on August 25.

The RF MGS Index extended Wednesday's drop as it moved 0.71% lower to 944.610 points as eurozone sovereign bond yields moved higher following Wednesday's publication of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting minutes.

These showed that Fed officials are likely to continue policy tightening through further rate hikes to tame the high inflation that remained persistent for longer than anticipated.

On the local front, the annual inflation rate in Malta reached 6.8% in July, largely impacted by higher prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages.

