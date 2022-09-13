The MSE equity price index moved marginally higher to 3,645.477 points as the gains in the share prices of BOV and M&Z outweighed the decline in GO.

Meanwhile, six other companies closed unchanged as overall trading activity in equities improved to €0.09 million.

Bank of Valletta plc advanced by 0.6% to regain the 90c level across 37,809 shares.

The other positive performing equity today was M&Z plc which rebounded by 0.7% to the 71c level on a single deal of 6,820 shares.

GO plc eased by 0.6% to the €3.06 level across 5,000 shares.

Also among the large companies by market value, HSBC Bank Malta plc traded flat at the 73c level on a total of 15,364 shares.

Within the same segment, APS Bank plc held on to the 64c level albeit on trivial volumes.

Low trading activity also took place in the equities of Mapfre Middlesea plc and Simonds Farsons Cisk plc which closed unchanged at €1.53 and €7.60 respectively.

Malta International Airport plc stayed at the €5.95 level on a single deal of 1,000 shares.

Likewise, two deals totalling 15,000 shares left the share price of Tigné Mall plc at the 75c level.

Ahead of the publication of important inflation data in the US, the RF MGS Index trended 0.35% higher to 910.264 points.

Although the increase in consumer prices in the US eased for the second consecutive month to 8.3% in August, this came in higher than previously anticipated largely reflecting the stronger upsurge in food prices.

This report contains public information only and is not to be construed as investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities. Information contained herein is based on data obtained from sources considered to be reliable, but no representations or guarantees are made with regard to the accuracy of the data. Stock markets are volatile and subject to fluctuations which cannot be reasonably foreseen. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Rizzo, Farrugia & Co. (Stockbrokers) Limited is a company licensed to undertake investment services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta and a member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

