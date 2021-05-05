A submarine spotted in various areas along Malta’s coast is being used for a film being shot locally, Film Commissioner Johann Grech confirmed with Times of Malta.

War Sailor is a feature film, a Norwegian-Malta co-production between Mer Film and Falkun Film Productions.

When contacted following the receipt of photographs of the submarine, Grech explained that filming is taking place in various parts of Malta.

The film takes viewers back to 1940 during the Second Word War where the crew of a rusty crago ship including the main actors Alfred and Wally, are ordered to join the Allied war effort in civilian clothes and without weapons.

They fight desperately for survival surrounded by violence and death, where the loss of close shipmates runs parallel to the loss of their own humanity. The third time a torpedo hits the ship, only six survive. They drift helplessly on rough seas for weeks, dropping off one by one.

Back home in Norway, Alfred’s wife and three children hear that Alfred and Wally are believed dead. However, there is no time to mourn as British bombers start attacking the nearby German submarine bunker. The bombs miss their target and a primary school is hit. A few days later, another raid obliterates the city’s working-class district. Hundreds of children, women and men are reported dead – including Alfred’s wife and children.

Back at sea, the raft is found by an English cruiser. Alfred and Wally are the only survivors. After a brief convalescence in Canada, Alfred receives the tragic news from Bergen: his house has been destroyed and his whole family has been killed.

The vessel spotted in another part of Malta this week.

Alfred tells Wally that he never wants to return to Norway, and then he disappears. After the war, Wally returns to Bergen. He is shocked to find Alfred's wife and the children are alive, and likewise, they are surprised to discover that Wally survived. Together they try to track down Alfred – but there is no sign of his name in any of the records or registers.

It is only after they have reconciled themselves with the fact that Alfred is really gone that Cecilia and Wally find each other. A year later, they hear the news that Alfred is alive; he has been found in Singapore. Wally makes the long journey to bring him back. Alfred returns home, with their relationships forever changed, they must start anew.