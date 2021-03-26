Twelve wrecked vessels are currently being removed from Grand Harbour as part of the port’s regeneration.

Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg said that Transport Malta, together with Infrastructure Malta, has undertaken a number of projects set up to regenerate the harbour, improving not only the services that can be offered but also the flexibility the harbour can offer the shipping industry.

He said Malta wanted more maritime services but the country had to ensure that every space is used in the best possible way.

Video: MTIP

The vessels being removed had been sunk and abandoned inland of Marsa.



The minister said the removal operation was a complex one, given that the wrecks are completely submerged.

The circumstances surrounding each vessel, no longer considered seaworthy, varies and each must be treated differently, with both legal and logistical processes tailored to each case.

These processes, the minister said, are currently under way.