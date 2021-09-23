The number of people registering for work in August dropped substantially when compared to the same month a year ago - from 3,672 to 1,442, the National Statistics Office said.

Data provided by Jobsplus registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups and sexes, the NSO said.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded among those who were registering for work for longer.

The number of persons with a disability registering for employment increased by six to reach 267.

The largest share of people on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 23.1% and 46% respectively.